Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr was elected president earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges new Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to stick to independent foreign policy
- The Chinese leader praised outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who has moved closer to Beijing, and said he hoped for ‘continuity and stability’
- The Marcos family has close ties to Beijing dating back to the time when the president-elect’s father sent his wife and son to meet Mao Zedong
