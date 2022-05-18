Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr was elected president earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges new Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to stick to independent foreign policy

  • The Chinese leader praised outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who has moved closer to Beijing, and said he hoped for ‘continuity and stability’
  • The Marcos family has close ties to Beijing dating back to the time when the president-elect’s father sent his wife and son to meet Mao Zedong

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:38am, 19 May, 2022

