Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe angered Beijing with his comments that the US and Japan “could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan”. Photo: dpa
China warns Japan against joining forces with US
- Foreign minister Wang Yi tells his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi that the view the two countries are ‘joining hands’ has put ‘people on alert’
- Wang also criticised Tokyo’s stance on Taiwan ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Japan next week
