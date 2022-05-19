Chinese and US flags flutter outside a building in Shanghai in November. Photo: Reuters
US charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying
- Wang Shujun, accused of using his status within Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to collect information about activists, was arrested in March
- The four officials from China’s Ministry of State Security, named as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li and Keqing Lu, are still at large
