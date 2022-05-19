UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s office has confirmed she will travel to China. Photo: Jean Marc Ferré/UN Geneva/dpa
UN human rights chief’s China visit confirmed, including Xinjiang
- Michelle Bachelet will go to the far western region where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses
- She will not have to undergo quarantine due to ‘special arrangements for high-level visits by foreign dignitaries’
