Joe Biden will start his visit to South Korea and Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden will start his visit to South Korea and Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China lashes out at US and Japan for ‘joining hands to confront China’ ahead of Joe Biden’s Asian tour

  • Diplomatic observers said the twin-pronged assault was unusually strongly worded and it was rare to take aim at Washington and Tokyo on the same day
  • The complaints focused on Taiwan and what Beijing fears is an emerging anti-China bloc in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 12:37am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden will start his visit to South Korea and Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden will start his visit to South Korea and Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE