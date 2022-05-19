Joe Biden will start his visit to South Korea and Japan on Saturday. Photo: AP
China lashes out at US and Japan for ‘joining hands to confront China’ ahead of Joe Biden’s Asian tour
- Diplomatic observers said the twin-pronged assault was unusually strongly worded and it was rare to take aim at Washington and Tokyo on the same day
- The complaints focused on Taiwan and what Beijing fears is an emerging anti-China bloc in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
