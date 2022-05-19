A recent summit highlighted the divisions between the two sides. Photo: Bloomberg
A recent summit highlighted the divisions between the two sides. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China sends special envoy to Brussels in bid to salvage souring ties with EU

  • Wu Hongbo’s visit follows last month’s virtual summit where Beijing’s stance on Ukraine and alleged coercion of Lithuania emerged as major sources of tension
  • Brussels remains concerned about human rights, particularly in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and recently moved to enhance ties with Japan and Taiwan

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 May, 2022

