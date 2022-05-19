A recent summit highlighted the divisions between the two sides. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | China sends special envoy to Brussels in bid to salvage souring ties with EU
- Wu Hongbo’s visit follows last month’s virtual summit where Beijing’s stance on Ukraine and alleged coercion of Lithuania emerged as major sources of tension
- Brussels remains concerned about human rights, particularly in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and recently moved to enhance ties with Japan and Taiwan
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A recent summit highlighted the divisions between the two sides. Photo: Bloomberg