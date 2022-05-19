Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS members to “oppose hegemonism and power politics, resist Cold War thinking and bloc confrontation”. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping calls for more trust, security cooperation in BRICS talks
- Chinese president tells foreign ministers – including Sergey Lavrov of Russia – the nations should coordinate on key issues and respect each other’s sovereignty
- It was the first such BRICS meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine; three members earlier abstained from voting on a UN resolution to condemn Moscow
