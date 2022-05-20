Novatek’s LNG Construction Centre in Belokamenka, outside Murmansk in the far northwest of Russia. Photo: Handout
Chinese firms ‘told to stop work on Russian Arctic LNG 2 project’ due to EU sanctions

  • Fabricators received notifications to halt work on modules by the end of this month, according to industry publication
  • But a source with one yard says ‘there is no final word yet’ and it’s in close communication with those involved

Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 May, 2022

