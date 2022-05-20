UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China trip is going ahead after years of negotiations. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief to visit China for six days next week
- Chinese foreign ministry says Michelle Bachelet will visit the country from Monday to Saturday but does not give further details
- She will meet high-level officials, civil society groups and academics, and go to Kashgar and Urumqi in Xinjiang, according to her office
