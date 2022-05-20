UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China trip is going ahead after years of negotiations. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China trip is going ahead after years of negotiations. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

UN human rights chief to visit China for six days next week

  • Chinese foreign ministry says Michelle Bachelet will visit the country from Monday to Saturday but does not give further details
  • She will meet high-level officials, civil society groups and academics, and go to Kashgar and Urumqi in Xinjiang, according to her office

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 10:19pm, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China trip is going ahead after years of negotiations. Photo: AFP
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China trip is going ahead after years of negotiations. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE