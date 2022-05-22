The redwood trade has led to a decline in kosso populations in Mali’s southern forest regions, according to the EIA. Photo: Handout
Mali’s rosewood crisis ‘not happening in a vacuum’ – and China is a key buyer

  • Military coups and a jihadist insurgency have fuelled the illegal logging and export of the protected timber, according to EIA report
  • ‘A large portion’ of rosewood imported by China in the last five years is the product of illegal harvesting and export, it says

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 May, 2022

