The redwood trade has led to a decline in kosso populations in Mali’s southern forest regions, according to the EIA. Photo: Handout
Mali’s rosewood crisis ‘not happening in a vacuum’ – and China is a key buyer
- Military coups and a jihadist insurgency have fuelled the illegal logging and export of the protected timber, according to EIA report
- ‘A large portion’ of rosewood imported by China in the last five years is the product of illegal harvesting and export, it says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The redwood trade has led to a decline in kosso populations in Mali’s southern forest regions, according to the EIA. Photo: Handout