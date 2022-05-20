The top US trade negotiator met with Taiwanese Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng in Thailand on Friday, the latest in a series of moves by Washington to strengthen ties with the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
Top US trade official meets with Taiwanese minister to explore deepening ties

  • US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Taiwanese Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng talk in Thailand about expanding economic relationship
  • Session comes during a week of moves by Washington to strengthen ties with Taipei

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 11:42pm, 20 May, 2022

The top US trade negotiator met with Taiwanese Minister-Without-Portfolio John Deng in Thailand on Friday, the latest in a series of moves by Washington to strengthen ties with the self-ruled island. Photo: Reuters
