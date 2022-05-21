UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at a press conference in Geneva in November. Photo: AP
US ‘deeply concerned’ on UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China visit
- The US does not expect Beijing to grant the high commissioner sufficient access to conduct a ‘complete, unmanipulated assessment’ in Xinjiang, a spokesman said
- He also criticised Bachelet for not releasing a report on the region, where the US has accused China of genocide against Uygurs and other minority groups
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at a press conference in Geneva in November. Photo: AP