UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at a press conference in Geneva in November. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

US ‘deeply concerned’ on UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s China visit

  • The US does not expect Beijing to grant the high commissioner sufficient access to conduct a ‘complete, unmanipulated assessment’ in Xinjiang, a spokesman said
  • He also criticised Bachelet for not releasing a report on the region, where the US has accused China of genocide against Uygurs and other minority groups

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:21am, 21 May, 2022

