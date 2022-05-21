Chinese President Xi Jinping with Kiribati counterpart Taneti Maamau in Beijing in 2020. Photo: Reuters
China eyes security pacts with more Pacific nations after Solomon Islands: Financial Times report

  • Kiribati and at least one other nation in talks with Beijing, report says, citing intelligence official from US ally
  • China’s foreign ministry did not respond to the FT ’s requests for comment

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:55pm, 21 May, 2022

