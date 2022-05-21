A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged in fighting with Russian troops in a village outside Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia’s war on Ukraine based on flawed logic, Chinese military scholar wrote in article scrubbed from the web
- Russia has chosen a path ‘long forsaken by human civilisation’, military scholar and Sino-Vietnam war veteran Gong Fangbin had written
- Gong is among a small but growing number of Chinese intellectuals voicing scepticism about Moscow’s rationale behind invading Ukraine
