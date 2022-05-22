Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner partner Jodie Haydon, (right) and Labor senate leader Penny Wong at a Labor Party event in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AP
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner partner Jodie Haydon, (right) and Labor senate leader Penny Wong at a Labor Party event in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Australia’s new PM Albanese has chance to mend fences with China, analysts say

  • Incoming Labor government unlikely to shift much on the big issues but might be less provocative towards Beijing, observers say
  • All eyes will be on Anthony Albanese on Tuesday when he meets the other leaders of the Quad

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner partner Jodie Haydon, (right) and Labor senate leader Penny Wong at a Labor Party event in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AP
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese (centre) celebrates with his partner partner Jodie Haydon, (right) and Labor senate leader Penny Wong at a Labor Party event in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE