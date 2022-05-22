Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held talks with his counterparts from Ecuador, Nicaragua and Uruguay. Photo: AP
China drums up support for global security push in Latin America as US looks to Asia
- Uruguay and Nicaragua endorse an initiative proposed by Xi Jinping last month
- Security partnerships with Beijing are a new idea for the region, analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held talks with his counterparts from Ecuador, Nicaragua and Uruguay. Photo: AP