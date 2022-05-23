Taiwan said its exclusion hampered the fight against the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s attempt to join World Health Organization’s assembly fails
- The move was opposed by Beijing, which regards the island as part of its own territory
- The assembly’s president Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh said that a proposal to give the island observer status would not be included on the official agenda
