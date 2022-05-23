Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Islamabad will improve security for Chinese nationals in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promises to increase security for Chinese nationals in terror attack aftermath

  • Foreign minister makes commitment during talks with Chinese counterpart in Guangzhou
  • Both countries reaffirm that ‘terrorism is the common enemy of humanity’

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:30pm, 23 May, 2022

