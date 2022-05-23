A child rests near the entrance to a mosque in Kashgar where a banner in red reads “Love the party, Love the country”. Photo: AP
A child rests near the entrance to a mosque in Kashgar where a banner in red reads “Love the party, Love the country”. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet lands in China for trip to Xinjiang

  • US envoy expresses concerns about attempts by Beijing to manipulate the visit
  • Whatever she sees will be choreographed but I hope she sees the reality, activist says

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child rests near the entrance to a mosque in Kashgar where a banner in red reads “Love the party, Love the country”. Photo: AP
A child rests near the entrance to a mosque in Kashgar where a banner in red reads “Love the party, Love the country”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE