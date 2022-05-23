Joe Biden made the comments during a visit to Japan. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Joe Biden’s comments about defending Taiwan ‘send signal to Beijing without changing US policy’
- Washington insists US policy has not changed after the president said the US had made a commitment to defend Taiwan if attacked by the mainland
- Observers say Biden has sent a ‘politically useful’ signal to Beijing without formally ditching its policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’
