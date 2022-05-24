United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, southern China’ on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Wang Yi urges UN rights envoy to ‘clarify misinformation’
- Chinese foreign minister says he hopes visit to Xinjiang will clarify misinformation spread by anti-China forces
- The human rights commissioner has also moved to manage expectations in video call with Beijing-based diplomats
