United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, southern China’ on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, southern China’ on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Wang Yi urges UN rights envoy to ‘clarify misinformation’

  • Chinese foreign minister says he hopes visit to Xinjiang will clarify misinformation spread by anti-China forces
  • The human rights commissioner has also moved to manage expectations in video call with Beijing-based diplomats

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 1:46pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, southern China’ on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, southern China’ on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE