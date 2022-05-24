Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a tour of Pacific island nations and East Timor on Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s foreign minister to visit Pacific island nations including Solomons
- Wang Yi will also travel to Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea as well as East Timor, foreign ministry says
- It comes after Beijing and Honiara signed a security pact that has set alarm bells ringing in Australia and the region
