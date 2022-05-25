It would be an overinterpretation to see US President Joe Biden’s comments as a warning to Beijing not to attack Taiwan, observers say. Photo: Reuters
It would be an overinterpretation to see US President Joe Biden’s comments as a warning to Beijing not to attack Taiwan, observers say. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Biden on Taiwan: don’t read too much into defence pledge, analysts say

  • The US president was not signalling a shift from America’s strategic ambiguity policy on the island, observers say
  • ‘Military involvement does not mean troops’ on the ground

Lawrence ChungKristin Huang
Lawrence Chung and Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
It would be an overinterpretation to see US President Joe Biden’s comments as a warning to Beijing not to attack Taiwan, observers say. Photo: Reuters
It would be an overinterpretation to see US President Joe Biden’s comments as a warning to Beijing not to attack Taiwan, observers say. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE