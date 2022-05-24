US President Joe Biden said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a mainland Chinese attack. Photo: TNS
Shi Jiangtao
As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Joe Biden’s comment is the latest in a long US-China tussle over Taiwan

  • President on Monday said America would defend the island if Beijing attacks
  • But a look back suggests it may not be too much of a departure on the issue

Updated: 8:30pm, 24 May, 2022

