UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (second from left) attends a virtual meeting with Vice Minister Du Hangwei of China’s Ministry of Public Security in Guangzhou, as Bachelet begins a long-awaited and controversial trip to Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Germany, Britain press China over new ‘shocking’ Xinjiang human rights abuse reports
- German foreign minister calls for transparent investigation after release of thousands of photos and documents from official Chinese databases
- Beijing says the material is ‘the newest example of a smear campaign by anti-China forces’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (second from left) attends a virtual meeting with Vice Minister Du Hangwei of China’s Ministry of Public Security in Guangzhou, as Bachelet begins a long-awaited and controversial trip to Xinjiang. Photo: AFP