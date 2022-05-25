Joe Biden finished his first tour of Asia as president on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden finished his first tour of Asia as president on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China protests over Japan’s ‘negative and erroneous’ comments in wake of Joe Biden’s Asia tour

  • The foreign ministry in Beijing summons a Japanese embassy official for a late-night dressing down over comments made during the US president’s visit
  • Japan and the US reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate over issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea as well as meeting the other Quad leaders

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:09pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden finished his first tour of Asia as president on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden finished his first tour of Asia as president on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE