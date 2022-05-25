Joe Biden finished his first tour of Asia as president on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China protests over Japan’s ‘negative and erroneous’ comments in wake of Joe Biden’s Asia tour
- The foreign ministry in Beijing summons a Japanese embassy official for a late-night dressing down over comments made during the US president’s visit
- Japan and the US reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate over issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea as well as meeting the other Quad leaders
