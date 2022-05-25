Xi and Bachelet spoke via video link on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Xi and Bachelet spoke via video link on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping tells UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet China doesn’t need ‘patronising’ lectures about its record

  • In a video call, the Chinese leader says human rights should not be used as a ‘pretext to inference’ in countries’ internal affairs
  • Bachelet will visit Xinjiang, where China is accused of wholesale abuses against Uygurs, but it is not clear if the pair discussed those allegations

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:11pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi and Bachelet spoke via video link on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Xi and Bachelet spoke via video link on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE