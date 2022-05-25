Le Yucheng has appeared more regularly to explain China’s diplomatic stance in recent years. Photo: AP
Senior diplomat Le Yucheng likely to head agency overseeing Chinese state broadcasting, sources say
- Foreign vice-minister could take top job at the National Radio and Television Administration
- It comes as Beijing is seeking to bolster its position in a narrative war with Washington and its allies
