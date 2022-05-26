US President Joe Biden (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Bloomberg
US official sees ‘trilateral’ relationship with Japan and South Korea growing stronger
- A more secure bond among Washington, Tokyo and Seoul ‘is critical for our shared security and common interests’, Mark Lambert of the State Department says
- Remarks, which come after US President Joe Biden returns from a trip to both nations, reflect White House drive to fortify US alliances throughout the Asia-Pacific
