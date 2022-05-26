Fishing boats in Zhoushan, east China’s Zhejiang province sail to the East China Sea in Zhoushan, east China’s Zhejiang province, on August 1, 2020, after a fishing ban ended. Photo: VCG
China imposes voluntary fishing moratorium in northern Indian Ocean after being linked to illegal catches
- Agriculture ministry announces three-month bans for southwest Atlantic and north Indian Ocean and later one in the eastern Pacific
- Two separate reports suggest Chinese trawlers have been involved in illegal fishing in the Indian Ocean
