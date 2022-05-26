In a review of bilateral relations ahead of a new administration in the Philippines, experts from Beijing and Manila agreed the two countries need to find ways to overcome their territorial dispute in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Beijing and Manila need new ideas to manage South China Sea differences: experts

  • Improved bilateral relations expected to continue under incoming Philippines administration, but maritime differences remain
  • Virtual conference calls for open lines of communication and cooperation to maximise joint interests in the disputed waterway

Minnie Chan
Updated: 2:49pm, 26 May, 2022

