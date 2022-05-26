Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi says: “The G20 should remain in its role, focusing on macroeconomic policy coordination and fulfil its proper mission”. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi says: “The G20 should remain in its role, focusing on macroeconomic policy coordination and fulfil its proper mission”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy
China urges Indonesia to cut out ‘interference’ as host of G20 summit amid calls to discuss Ukraine war

  • China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi the summit in November should discuss the economy, not politics
  • Wang hails the arrival of the ‘Asian moment’ for global governance, suggesting Asian nations should form a tighter bond

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:30pm, 26 May, 2022

