Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi says: “The G20 should remain in its role, focusing on macroeconomic policy coordination and fulfil its proper mission”. Photo: Xinhua
China urges Indonesia to cut out ‘interference’ as host of G20 summit amid calls to discuss Ukraine war
- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi the summit in November should discuss the economy, not politics
- Wang hails the arrival of the ‘Asian moment’ for global governance, suggesting Asian nations should form a tighter bond
