Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Honiara early on Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese foreign minister points to Solomons as ‘model for mutual trust’ at start of Pacific tour

  • Wang Yi is on a 10-day trip aimed at expanding Beijing’s military, economic and diplomatic ties in the region
  • He sought to play down fears of a military presence in the nation under new security pact, according to Xinhua

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:00pm, 26 May, 2022

