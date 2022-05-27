Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands on May 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands on May 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China has no plans for Solomons military base, foreign minister says during Pacific island tour

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Pacific island nations are not anyone’s ‘backyard’ as he kick-started 10-day tour, closely watched by Australia and US
  • At the same time, Australia’s new foreign minister was in Fiji, saying, ‘Australia will be a partner that doesn’t come with strings attached’

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 1:37pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands on May 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara, Solomon Islands on May 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE