Diplomats take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) where they discussed recent missile tests by North Korea on May 11, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
China and Russia’s veto of North Korea resolution ‘undermines collective security’, says US envoy to UN
- Resolution would have cut amount of oil Pyongyang could legally import for civilian purposes from 4 million barrels a year to 3 million annually
- Russia’s ambassador to the UN says US and its Western allies ‘seem to have no response to crisis situations other than introducing new sanctions’
