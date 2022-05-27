US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of undermining the global order during the speech at George Washington University on Thursday. Photo: TNS
Antony Blinken delivers ‘old content in a new context’ in China speech

  • Chinese observers say there was less confrontational rhetoric in the US secretary of state’s address but few see signs of a policy softening
  • Beijing isn’t won over by Blinken’s ‘eloquence’, saying he was spreading false information, exaggerating threats and smearing its policies

Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:47pm, 27 May, 2022

