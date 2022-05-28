The DRC’s Manono project is believed to harbour the world’s biggest lithium reserve. Photo: AVZ Minerals
In the DRC, a Chinese-Australian battle for control of a massive untapped lithium lode
- The deposit could bring the sleepy mining town of Manono back to life – if only the parties could settle an ownership dispute
- Supplies of the resource are central to the electric vehicle industry – and to reducing carbon footprints
