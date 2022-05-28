Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa in Apia, capital of the island nation. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-West rivalry hits the Pacific as Wang Yi comes calling with security deals

  • US-led IPEF signs up Fiji, and Australia asserts no-strings support for Pacific nations, as jostling with China over closer ties with region picks up pace
  • ‘Whoever controls these islands controls the Pacific Ocean’, China-based analyst notes

Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:30pm, 28 May, 2022

