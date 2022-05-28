Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa in Apia, capital of the island nation. Photo: AFP
China-West rivalry hits the Pacific as Wang Yi comes calling with security deals
- US-led IPEF signs up Fiji, and Australia asserts no-strings support for Pacific nations, as jostling with China over closer ties with region picks up pace
- ‘Whoever controls these islands controls the Pacific Ocean’, China-based analyst notes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa in Apia, capital of the island nation. Photo: AFP