UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says she raised concerns about the use of counterterrorism and deradicalisation measures, particularly in relation to Uygurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities. Photo: Reuters
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet caps China trip with call for counterterrorism review
- Bachelet says she raised concerns in Xinjiang about impact of deradicalisation measures on Uygurs and other minorities
- Arrests of lawyers, activists and journalists under the national security law in Hong Kong are deeply worrying, she says
