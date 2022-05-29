Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna in Fiji’s capital city of Suva. Photo: AFP
US views on China ‘gone seriously awry’, Chinese foreign minister warns during Pacific tour

  • Wang Yi’s comments follow top US diplomat Antony Blinken’s policy speech calling China the ‘most serious long-term’ threat to world order
  • The US is the ‘source of chaos’ for the global order and China does not wish to compete in a ‘vicious’ way, Wang asserts

Laura Zhou
Updated: 5:34pm, 29 May, 2022

