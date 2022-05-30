China Railway employee Georgina Matilda regards the country favourably. Photo: AP
Chinese investments boost Fiji ties as Beijing seeks major Pacific deal
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently touring the South Pacific amid growing international concern about Beijing’s plans for the region
- Federated States of Micronesia pushes back at plans, warning it will heighten geopolitical instability
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China Railway employee Georgina Matilda regards the country favourably. Photo: AP