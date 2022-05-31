China’s first overseas military base opened in 2017 in Djibouti, at the entrance to the Red Sea. Photo: AFP
Do China’s Africa ambitions include a second military base?
- Washington unconvinced by Beijing’s denials of plans to expand its presence on the continent, but the move would align with global power aspirations
- Equatorial Guinea and Namibia are believed to be the most likely locations for any new base, as they would give the PLA a foothold in the Atlantic
