China is accused of systematic human rights violations in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
EU laments UN human rights chief’s limited access on visit to China
- The EU’s foreign affairs spokeswoman expresses ‘regret’ that Michelle Bachelet was not given full access to Xinjiang detention camps
- Beijing has hailed the visit as a great success, but Brussels remains sceptical of the wisdom of the visit
