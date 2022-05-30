China is accused of systematic human rights violations in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

EU laments UN human rights chief’s limited access on visit to China

  • The EU’s foreign affairs spokeswoman expresses ‘regret’ that Michelle Bachelet was not given full access to Xinjiang detention camps
  • Beijing has hailed the visit as a great success, but Brussels remains sceptical of the wisdom of the visit

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:21pm, 30 May, 2022

