China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference at the Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Suva, Fiji. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Pacific island states mull China security deal as Beijing tries to deepen ties

  • South Pacific nations hold off endorsing Beijing’s plans that would have seen closer cooperation in fighting crime and ‘traditional and non-traditional’ security
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier told foreign ministers that Beijing would be a ‘good friend, good brother and good partner’ to the islands

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:43pm, 30 May, 2022

