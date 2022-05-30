China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference at the Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Suva, Fiji. Photo: AP
Pacific island states mull China security deal as Beijing tries to deepen ties
- South Pacific nations hold off endorsing Beijing’s plans that would have seen closer cooperation in fighting crime and ‘traditional and non-traditional’ security
- Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier told foreign ministers that Beijing would be a ‘good friend, good brother and good partner’ to the islands
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference at the Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Suva, Fiji. Photo: AP