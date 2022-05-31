Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused Washington of disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused Washington of disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US’ China strategy a path to confrontation, Beijing warns

  • Chinese foreign minister tells conference that Washington’s extreme anxiety is unwarranted
  • Henry Kissinger says the risk of conflict is growing as technology advances

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 5:01pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused Washington of disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused Washington of disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE