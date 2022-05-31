Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia
Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia
China /  Diplomacy

China criticises Japan’s ‘selfish’ attempt to extend claim in Philippine Sea

  • Tokyo has applied to the United Nations to extend the exclusive economic zone and limits of the continental shelf around Okinotori reef
  • China and South Korea have both criticised the move and said that as a reef Tokyo has no right to extend its claims

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia
Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE