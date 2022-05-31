Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia
China criticises Japan’s ‘selfish’ attempt to extend claim in Philippine Sea
- Tokyo has applied to the United Nations to extend the exclusive economic zone and limits of the continental shelf around Okinotori reef
- China and South Korea have both criticised the move and said that as a reef Tokyo has no right to extend its claims
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japan is seeking to establish an exclusive economic zone around the atoll. Photo: Wikipedia