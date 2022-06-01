The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade was launched by officials from Washington and Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Washington, Taipei launch joint trade initiative

  • Agreement echoes language of other alliances which are widely seen as efforts to counter Beijing
  • The initiative seeks to counter ‘non-market practices’ of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises

Robert Delaney
Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Jun, 2022

