Tongan Foreign Minister Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is on a 10-day tour of Pacific island countries. Photo: Xinhua
Wang Yi says China has no geopolitical intentions in Pacific islands relations

  • The Chinese foreign minister denies Beijing is trying to deepen military engagement while in Tonga during marathon tour
  • ‘Some people’ have tried to discredit China’s engagement in the region, he says in apparent reference to US and Australia

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:29pm, 1 Jun, 2022

