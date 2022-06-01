A child rests near the entrance to a mosque where a banner reads “Love the party, Love the country” in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
UN human rights chief’s report into Xinjiang faces further delays
- Activists and Western governments have called on Michelle Bachelet to release the long-awaited report quickly after she finally visited the western Chinese region
- But the report on Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of wholesale abuses against Uygurs and other Muslim minorities, could be delayed for weeks or months
