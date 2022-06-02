Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged to develop the cross-border financial infrastructure. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Russia’s relationship with China is better than an alliance, says ambassador

  • Ambassador Andrey Densiov told an online event that their relationship was flexible and had no upper limits
  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the ‘hybrid war’ waged against the country after it attacked Ukraine offered new opportunities to work with Beijing

Teddy Ng

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

